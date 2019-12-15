TUSCUMBIA — Major Wyman E. Pyle, USAF, 90, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 44 years. He was a mechanic, artist and an amazing handyman. He could fix or build anything. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Tuscumbia. He was a devout Christian, and he loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart and soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Annie Pyle, and a brother, Alvin W. “Pee Wee” Pyle.
He is survived by his children, Tambra P. Howard (Rodney), Mark Everett Pyle (Lisa), and Pamela V. Ashmore (Jack); grandchildren, Rachel Knight, Eric Howard, Tyler Pyle, Joshua Ashmore, and Joseph Ashmore, and numerous great- grandchildren.
Major Pyle is also survived by his “family” at Brentwood Retirement Community. Special thanks to the staff for their unwavering love, kindness and affection shown to our dad. They loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia or PAWS (Shoalspaws.com) 2701 Mall Road, PMB-277, Florence, Alabama 356630.
A private service will be held for his family.
