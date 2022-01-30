AUBURN — 1923-2022 — Malcolm L. Marsh Jr., patriarch to a loving and close-knit family, died peacefully at home hospice on January 19. Buck, as he was known to all since infancy, was 98 years old and a resident of Auburn. A heart that fueled a life of joy, optimism, a 72-year marriage to his college sweetheart, success in his career and in personal relationships including the love of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends and acquaintances, beat its last due to complications from Atrial Fibrillation.
Buck was long retired from a job he loved, selling large-budget construction projects for the design-build firm White Construction of Ridgeland MS. As much as he understood the intricacies of any project at hand, Buck’s gift was understanding and connecting to people. The “Boy with the Best Personality” from Rockwood (TN) High School once landed a large hospital project based on the client’s assessment that he had the best proposal and a better smile.
His knowledge of fast-track critical path construction management began with a degree in 1949 in building construction from Auburn (then known as API). He followed by becoming an independent home builder, draftsman for an architectural firm, project superintendent, project manager, and a 3 year stint (‘78-‘80) as an adjunct professor of construction management at Auburn University.
Buck loved holding court at the dinner table, telling tales of childhood and of Army life, practical jokes, Auburn sporting events, talking on the phone and writing to keep up with long distance relationships, birding and identifying raptors, and the tomfoolery of chasing squealing grandchildren around the house to “steal your nose and bite your toes”. Family members of every generation took their problems and concerns to Buck; he reveled in their successes and offered wise council and any form of assistance necessary to help resolve an issue.
Buck was born to Malcolm L. Marsh Sr. and Louise Bell Marsh in Florence, AL on May 16, 1923. Malcolm Sr. was a concrete engineer building dams for TVA within the Tennessee Valley region. Buck and his 2 younger brothers grew up playing baseball and hunting the woods of the Tennessee Valley as their family moved from one project to the next.
While attending Tennessee Tech University, Buck was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 and served as an infantry rifleman in the 36Th Armored Infantry Regiment, 3RD Armored Division, in WW2. Buck entered combat with this “Spearhead” unit in Belgium in December 1944 just as they engaged the German Wehrmacht’s massive counterattack, known as the Battle of the Bulge. The battle raged without ceasing from 12/16/44 to 1/25/45. U.S. Forces suffered 19,000 KIA and 70,300 wounded or MIA. After repelling the Germans, 3AD “Spearhead” advanced through Cologne, Germany and liberated Nordhausen concentration camp. After serving 8 months in Occupation Forces, Buck sailed for home on the troop transport U.S.S. Wakefield in January 1946. He was discharged at Ft. McPherson, GA. as a First Sgt., his Eisenhower jacket adorned with 3 combat infantry badges and a Purple Heart. Buck lived the rest of his life in honor and memory of the 88 men of his Rifle Co. A that were KIA.
After returning home, Buck met Wanda Mitchell on the tennis courts in Florence; they both attended Auburn and married in 1949 and began raising a family in Florence until their move to Auburn in 1970, where he joined BKW Construction as a project superintendent.
Buck served on the advisory committee at St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church for many years and oversaw an extensive renovation to the Church’s gothic revival structure in 1988, construction of a garden Close in 2012, and a Columbarium in 2015. He remained a trusted advisor to his friends on the Vestry throughout his life.
Buck served his college fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, as a House Corporation board member for more than 40 years; 16 years as president. He made lifelong friendships with generations of Phi’s, from the men of his own Class of ’49, to young men only recently graduated.
Buck self-published his military service memoirs, “Reflections of a WWII Infantryman”, in 2011 and is prominently featured in the non-fiction book “Spearhead” a 2019 NYT best-selling account, by Adam Makos, of a 3Rd Armored Division tank commander and the battle for Cologne.
In 2017 Buck was honored as the Gameday Hero at the Auburn vs. Georgia football game.
In 2019, Buck attended the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium where he dined with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and King Phillipe of Belgium and made a short speech honoring the service and sacrifice of US forces. A snippet of his speech was broadcast on most national news channels that very evening.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Mitchell Marsh of Auburn, his daughter and son-in-law Nancy Day and Jack Day, daughter Susan Marsh, son and daughter-in-law Malcolm Marsh III and Melissa Marsh, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on February 19, at 2:00 PM, at Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Auburn with Father Thomas Joyner presiding. A reception will follow thereafter in the Parish Hall.
Donations in Buck’s honor may be made to St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church at www.saintds.org
