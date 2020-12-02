TOWN CREEK

Malcolm “Mack” Liles, 81, died November 30, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery. He was the husband of Frances Saint Liles.

