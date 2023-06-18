KILLEN — Maelene Jones Corum, 75, of Killen died Friday, June 16, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., at Antioch Cemetery with Bro. Bill Brazier officiating.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you