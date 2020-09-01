CHEROKEE — Malinda Blacklidge Waldrep, 77, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The funeral service will be a graveside service on Wednesday, September 2, at 2:00 P.M. with burial to follow in the Mynot Cemetery. Brother Ricky Column will officiate.
Malinda was a native of Cherokee (Maud), AL and a longstanding member of the Cherokee Church of Christ. Her faith was very important to her and she was a woman of strong will and determination. She was proud of her family and preferred to be in the background offering support rather than being in the limelight. Through the years Malinda pursued numerous hobbies and interests including sewing, cake decorating, planting flowers, home canning and teaching piano lessons, among many others. She loved to volunteer in her community, whether it be at a library yard sale, church dinner, or working at the local polling place on election days. She liked to cook, and excelled at cookie baking, a love she shared in her kitchen over the years with her grandchildren. She always enjoyed time with her family and friends, and nothing pleased her more than to have a house full to cook for.
To her family, she was Malinda, Tilda, Mother and Grandmother. To her community she was friend and volunteer.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Waldrep King (Lawrence); sons, Roger Waldrep (Badiema) and Ralph Waldrep (Leslie); sister, Patricia Robinson Porter; grandchildren, Ellen King, Henderson King, Will King, Adriane Waldrep, Alix Waldrep, Braden Waldrep and Bryce Waldrep; great-grandchildren, Everly King, Poppy King, Daisy King and Thomas King. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice “Poss” and Gladys Blacklidge and her husband of 58 years, Thomas Earl Waldrep.
Pallbearers include grandsons and relatives.
