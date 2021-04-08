TUSCUMBIA — In loving memory of Mallie Inez Chupp, 87, of Tuscumbia, AL, she passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 9, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Jerry Hester will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Family Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Kilburn and Emma Johnson Kilburn; sons, James Roger Lovelace and William Ronald Lovelace; brothers, Dalton Lynville Kilburn, Billy Kilburn and Jessie Kilburn; sisters, Betty Kilburn and Joyce Kilburn.
She is survived by her son, Randle Chupp; granddaughter, Kayleigh Mosier; grandsons, Zander Chupp and Xavier Chupp; and Tina Isham Jones; niece, Mitzi Wyrick (Bobby).
You may sign her online registry at colbertmemorial.com
