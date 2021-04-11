FIVE POINTS, TN — Mallisia Gazelle Lazenby, 95, died April 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, at 2 p.m., at Second Creek Cemetery, with burial to follow. She was a member of Bonnertown United Methodist. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

