IUKA, MS — Malvon Wallace Willis passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. There will be a graveside service Monday, January 4th, at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia. with Bro. Charlie James officiating.
Wallace was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Leona Willis; parents, Sid and Nellie Willis; brothers, James, Floyd, Howard, Simpson, Arlie, Harold Willis; and sisters Lucille Gooch and Christine Nichols.
Wallace is survived by his daughter, Wanda Berry (Carlos); brother, Charles Willis; sister, Maxine Cox; grandchildren, Darrin Berry (Cindy), Jason Berry (Angie), Jenny Lee Cottrell (Nick); and great grandchildren, Brandon, Cody, Jordon, and Blakely Berry, and Owen and Evan Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Jason Berry, Cody Berry, Jordon Berry, Nick Cottrell, Owen Jackson, Evan Jackson.
Wallace served in the US Army in WW2 (1944-1946). He was a faithful member, Sunday School Teacher, and deacon of Valdosta Baptist Church. Wallace was also the founder of Willis Upholstery, which allowed him to serve as a Gideon.
The family gratefully acknowledges the staff of Southern Magnolia, Iuka, Mississippi.
