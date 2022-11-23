TUSCUMBIA — Mandy Dawn Slaton, 45, of Tuscumbia, Alabama was taken into the arms of Jesus on November 17, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, November 27 from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, Alabama. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her dad, Bro. Steve Slaton officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Mandy was a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church on River Road. She was a very caring person and worked serving others as a waitress for many years. She became certified and worked as a welder in later years. Mandy was a free spirit with a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Alton Slaton, Hazel Stiles, and Peggy Wimberly.
Mandy is survived by her three sons that she adored, Slaton Ledlow, Elijah Shupe and Hendrix Pratt; parents, Steve and Dawn Slaton; brother, Christopher Slaton; grandfather, James Wimberly; nieces Kyla Slaton, Charlie Slaton (Jakob); great-nephew, Xander Stern; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mandy was deeply loved by her family and will be missed until we see her again.
Pallbearers will be Mike Worsham, David Crocker, Andy Waldrep, Matthew Wimberly, David Moore, Alan Lesley, and honorary pallbearer Logan Stokes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in Mandy’s honor to the youth or children’s fund at Cherokee First Baptist Church.
