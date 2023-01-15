CARUTHERVILLE, MO — Manorah Dee Wilson Jr., 96, passed away January 9, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday January 15, 2023, 1:30 p.m., until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

