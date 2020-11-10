TOWN CREEK — Manuel E. Hallman, 76, died November 7, 2020. Visitation was Monday at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 1 to 2 p.m. The service followed in our chapel. Manuel was a truck driver for Still Breathing Freight Lines. Colbert Memorial assisted the family.

