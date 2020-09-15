GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — Manuel Meadows “Red” Burks Jr., 88, died September 3, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Mimosa Cemetery, Lawrenceburg with Neal Funeral Home directing. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

