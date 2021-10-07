TUSCUMBIA — James Manuel Riddle, 70, died October 5, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of the late Connie Riddle. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.