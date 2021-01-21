FLORENCE — Maragem Foshee Koonce, age 91, was reunited with her beloved Earl and Jennifer on January 18, 2021. She was born in Douglas, AL and moved to Florence where she graduated from Florence State Teachers College. She was Charter Member of Central Heights Baptist Church; and was a teacher at Central High School from 1955 to 1964.
Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside service in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Roger Houston officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Koonce; daughter, Jennifer E. Koonce; and parents, AV and Florence Foshee.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and love shown to Maragem by all the staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility.
Memorials may be made, in her memory, to El Reposo Nursing Facililty Activity Department, 260 Milner Chapel Road, Florence, AL 35634 or to Central Heights Baptist Church 10090 County Road 15, Florence, AL 35633.
