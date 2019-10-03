KILLEN — Marcell Vinson McDonald was born August 6, 1922 and departed this life Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 97. She was a homemaker who loved to quilt and made many for her family. She was a resident at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home and served the Lord daily as a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce C. McDonald; brother, Willie Lee Vinson; and sisters, Lucille Hill, Lenice Quillen, Geneva Wright and Madron Wilson.
She leaves behind her three sons, Aaron (Virginia), Ronnie (Cathy) of Killen, Troy (Brenda) of Lawrenceburg, TN. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Tracy, Lonnie, Shane, and Joshua McDonald, Kristie Bradley, Emily Lindsey and Rachel Staggs. Also 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Polly Hicks, who made sure Mother had a way to church and other activities, was loved and appreciated by our Mother.
Grandsons will be the pallbearers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Loretto Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Grandsons will be officiating with burial to follow in Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to Thank her nurses and staff at the nursing home for the loving care of our Mother. We are grateful for the many cards, gifts, visits and other kind deeds.
