LEXINGTON — Marcelle Pettus Creekmore, age 77, of Lexington, AL passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker, a piano instructor, and attended Peppertown Freewill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Brandon Stutts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her husband, Glenn Creekmore, Lexington, AL; daughter, Gwen Alsup (Allen), Lexington, AL; brothers, Theo Mashburn, Lexington, AL, Wilsey Mashburn Lexington, AL; grandson, Joseph Alsup (Michaela), Lexington, AL; granddaughters, Kayla Alsup, Lexington, AL, Tara Willis, Florence, AL; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, O.S. and Lenice Killen Mashburn; husband, W.O. Pettus; brothers, Alvin Mashburn and Billy Ray Barnett; and sister, Wynell Evans.
