Carolyn Anderson, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial, Muscle Shoals
Martha Bass, 12 p.m., Rogersville United Methodist Church
Margaret Bryant, 3:30 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chape, Red Bay
Billy Elmore, 12:30-1:30, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Earnestine Evans, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Gome Chapel
James Frye, 10-1 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Susie Garrison, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Jerry Jackson, 1 p.m., Bible Way Baptist Church, Florence
Betty Keenum, 1 p.m., East Colbert Church of Christ
Donna Lewis, 3 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, Tuscumbia
Carolyn McCollum, 12:30-2, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Sharon Morgan, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Dwight Rickard, Sr., 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Earl Smith, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Commented