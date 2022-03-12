Carolyn Anderson, 11 a.m., Trinity Memorial, Muscle Shoals

Martha Bass, 12 p.m., Rogersville United Methodist Church

Margaret Bryant, 3:30 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chape, Red Bay

Billy Elmore, 12:30-1:30, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Earnestine Evans, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Gome Chapel

James Frye, 10-1 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Susie Garrison, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Jerry Jackson, 1 p.m., Bible Way Baptist Church, Florence

Betty Keenum, 1 p.m., East Colbert Church of Christ

Donna Lewis, 3 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, Tuscumbia

Carolyn McCollum, 12:30-2, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Sharon Morgan, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Dwight Rickard, Sr., 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Earl Smith, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.