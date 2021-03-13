Clifford Bates, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Chapel, Collinwood

Deloris Beshears, 11 a.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence

Pamela Corbin, 6-8 memorial, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Harold Hailstock, 11 a.m., Cox Blvd. Church of Christ, Sheffield

Lloyd Howell, 1 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Michelle Jones, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Charles McGuire, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

James Rohling, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg

Doris Scoggin, 2 p.m., Providence Cemetery, Lawrence County

Wanda Teas, 11 a.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Bruce Thorn, 1 p.m., Faith Church, Florence

