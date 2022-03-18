Lottie Hillman, 12 p.m., First MB Church, Russellville

Sarah Kelly, 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Linda Nichols, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jo Bob Taylor, 4-6, Sweet Basil Café, Florence

