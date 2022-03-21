Robert Beckman, 6 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel 

Dennis Christopher, 2 p.m., Cowboy Church of Colbert County 

Marshal McMicken, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville 

John Self, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.