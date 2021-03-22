Karen Bales, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home

Roger Barrett, noon, Ludlam Funeral Home

Robert Goodman, 1 p.m., Old Union Church, Waynesboro

Joyce Hodges, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags