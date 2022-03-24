Maudie Bedford, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Russell

Alan Patterson, 2 p.m., Old Bethel Cemetery

Mary Robinson, 1 p.m., Healing Fountain Apostolic Church, Sheffield

Cecil Waldrep, 1 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.