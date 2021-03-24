Carolyn Allen, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Vera Coons, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Jim Harmon, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Ross Hill, 11 a.m., Longhorn Arena
Bonnetha Kimbrell, 2:30 p.m., Florence City Cemetery
Virginia McBride, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Bryant Petty, 12 p.m., Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield
Lillie Ray, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton
Vera Scott, 11:30-12:30 visitation, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Betty Shearin, 2:30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Daniel Thompson, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Margaret Watson, 2:30 p.m., Provision Ministry Church
