Carolyn Allen, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Vera Coons, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Jim Harmon, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Ross Hill, 11 a.m., Longhorn Arena

Bonnetha Kimbrell, 2:30 p.m., Florence City Cemetery

Virginia McBride, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Bryant Petty, 12 p.m., Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield

Lillie Ray, 1 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton

Vera Scott, 11:30-12:30 visitation, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Betty Shearin, 2:30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Daniel Thompson, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Margaret Watson, 2:30 p.m., Provision Ministry Church

