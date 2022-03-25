Janice Allen, 10 a.m., Franklin Memory Gardens

Allene Belew, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Doris Hill, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Ronnie Kelley, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Chase Schulte, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

