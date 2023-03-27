Robyn Behel, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Shoals unemployment down to 2.5%
- Mississippi tornado recovery tough for low-income residents
- Shoals sports schedule: March 27-April 2, 2023
- Name tags needed for Final Four newcomers
- Iowa's superstar has another superstar moment
- Asian shares mixed after weekend lull in bank worries
- Lotteries for March 27
- Twenty years on, reflection and regret on 2002 Iraq war vote
Most Read
Articles
- UNA 'disappointed' in Ivey's appropriation
- Utility crews "working as quickly as possible"
- Storm downs trees, powerlines in Shoals
- Off-duty firefighters make heroic rescue
- At 100, she's still music to residents' ears
- 101-year-old power line removed
- Dogfighting case set for August trial
- Muscle Shoals woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty
- New class of music achievers enshrined into hall
- Free fishing days at Deibert Park starts Monday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- UNA 'disappointed' in Ivey's appropriation
- Utility crews "working as quickly as possible"
- Jamie Lee Thompson
- Lauderdale jail inmate facing murder charge
- Joshua Hanback
- Storm downs trees, powerlines in Shoals
- Tuscumbia couple facing child abuse charge
- Charles Eugene Burchell
- Joshua Lynn Hanback
- Gerald 'JT' Edwards Tomsik
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- TimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)
- You Said It (1)
- George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)
- Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)
- Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1)
Commented