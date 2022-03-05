Fanita Abernathy, 1 p.m., Trinity MEmorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Tonya Allred, 3 p.m., Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS

Cherie Austin, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Bryan Belue, 4 p.m., Hurricane Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Jonathan Berlin, 1 p.m., Hall Town Cemetery, Red Bay

Norma Crowson, 1:30 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Edward Cummings, noon, Jackson Memory Funeral

Luana Graham, 12 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Donald Gray, 2 p.m., Rhodesville United Methodist Church

Bob Grice, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Annie Hunter, 11:30-12:30, Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Kathy Inman, 11 a.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence

Gladys Sherer, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Jonathan Tennery, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel

Elbert Trawick Jr., 2-4, The Sheffield Pool Room

