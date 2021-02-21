FLORENCE — March Burton “Burt” Anderson, 68, of Florence, AL, passed away on February 14, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. He loved to travel, especially to the beach and mountains, ride Harleys, and once competed in nationals in billiards. He was a third generation chiropractor, and he had numerous achievements and recognitions during his career, including serving as President of the Alabama State Chiropractor Association and being recognized as Chiropractor of the year. Burt was a Christian, and he will be missed most of all for his compassionate heart and the love he had for his girls and for God.
Survivors include daughters, Emma-Maria Jolene Anderson, Sarah Jordan, and Chloe Marie Anderson of Orlando, FL; foster daughter, Kadence Mary Smith; brother, Robert (Bob) Gerald Anderson and wife, Desiree; sister, Andrea Jo Anderson Marshall and husband, Jim; special friend, Shirley Darby.
Preceded in death by parents, Irvin Burton and Jolene Burch Anderson.
A memorial service for Dr. Anderson will be held at a later TBA date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Burt Anderson’s Scholarship fund for Emma Anderson and Kadence Smith at any Listerhill Credit Union branch.
Arrangements will be through Greenhill Funeral Home.
