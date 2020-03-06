Jasper Brewer, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood

Brian Brown, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Floyd Cole Jr., 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro

Clydie Nell Fincher, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel

Ann Johnston, 5:30 pm., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence

Alvin Looney, 2 p.m., Bethsaida Baptist Church, Russellville

Marlan Miller, 2 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Rogersville

Rick Motes, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home Chapel

Fabian Newsome, 1 p.m., Watkins Cemetery, Cherokee

Gary Price Sr., 3 p.m., Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville

Bobby Qualls, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Savannah

Gilmore White, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

