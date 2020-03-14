Brenda Barnett, 12 p.m., Springhill M.B. Church, Florence
Gary Burleson, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Roy Davis, 2 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence
R.D. Faulkner, 2 p.m., First Freewill Baptist Church, Florence
Walter Hankins, 11 a.m., Cave Spring M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals
Allyson Hanson, 11:30 a.m., Highland Baptist Church of Florence
Martha Moore, 11:30 a.m., Odem’s Chapel Community Church
John Roberts, 11 a.m., Bumpas Cemetery, Tenn.
Andrew Rose, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Dorma Scarlett, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Rita Simpson, 11 a.m., St. James M.B. Church, Florence
Harold Smith, 11 a.m., Anderson First Baptist Church
Christopher Toomer, 11 a.m., Bethel Colbert M.B. Church, Leighton
Commented