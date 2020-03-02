Donald Albright, 11 a.m., ST. Michael’s Catholic Church

Ruby Nell Brackin, 2:30 p.m., First Christian Church

Willard Henley, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Arlie Lee Howell, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Larry W. Hunter, 3 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Paulette Masterson, 11 a.m., Hatton Church of Christ

Charles Pinckley, 12:30 p.m. Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Nellie Stansell, 1 p.m., Woodward Avenue Baptist Church

Reginald Watkins, 12 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, Rogersville

