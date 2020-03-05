Hilda Anderson, 12 p.m.., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence

Dorothy Carter, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek

Charlie Cole, 1 p.m., Hampton Heights Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Jeffery Eady, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Chapel

Hollis Hardin, 3:30 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

Dot Johnston, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Lucy Prentice, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

James Pruett, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel

James Scott, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

Morris Shedd, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

John White, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

