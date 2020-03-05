Hilda Anderson, 12 p.m.., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Florence
Dorothy Carter, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek
Charlie Cole, 1 p.m., Hampton Heights Baptist Church, Tuscumbia
Jeffery Eady, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home Chapel
Hollis Hardin, 3:30 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay
Dot Johnston, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights
Lucy Prentice, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
James Pruett, 11 a.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel
James Scott, 1 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay
Morris Shedd, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
John White, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Commented