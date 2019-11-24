ROGERSVILLE — Marcia Bradtmueller Williams, 69, of Rogersville passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence.
A celebration of Mrs. William’s life will be Monday, November 25th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughters, Tammie (Scotty) Gibson, Tracey Williams, Reda Knalls and Angela (Bruce) Daily; son, Yancey Williams, II; beloved pet, Frog Dog and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Williams family.
