FLORENCE — Marcie Faye Foxx, 88, of Florence, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a member of Underwood Baptist Church. Mrs. Foxx was a retired sewing machine operator for Genesco, Center Star Knits, Tee Jays and she was a receptionist for NACOLG at Broadway Recreation Center. She also loved to cook and entertain for family and friends on Sunday. .
Visitation will be at Greenview Memorial Chapel, September 03, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Bro. Donnie McDaniel and Bro. Doug Farris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Price Foxx; son, James Dwight Foxx; mother, Addie Mae Gallien; father, Alvin Clarence Gallien; sister, Ellen Ruth Gallien Ellis.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Foxx Young (Charles), Florence, AL, Rena Foxx Cannon (Bart), Florence, AL and Karen Leigh Foxx, Florence, AL; sisters, Imogene Gallien Womble, Helen Mae Gallien Byler and Maudie Elaine Gallien; grandchildren, Charles Foxx Young, Chadwick Beau Young, Tristan Tennille Young, April Foxx Kilpatrick (Chris), Vanessa Lynn Foxx (Fiancé, Mark Davis), Karla Foxx Jones (Chris), Robyn Cannon Brantley (Briggs), Susan Cannon Phillips (John), Jonathan Bart Cannon, Courtney Leigh Michael; great grandchildren, Skyler Kolton Young, Brandon Kilpatrick (Kaity), Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Sierra Foxx Bahramy, Alexis Poliseno, Bernadette Phillips; great-great grandchildren, Charlotte Elizabeth Kilpatrick and Logan Bahramy.
Pallbearers will be Charles Cooper Young, Charles Foxx Young, Chadwick Beau Young, Bart Cannon, Whit Hendrix and Ricky Davis.
Special Thanks to her care givers: Christy Johnson, Amanda, Renee and Abby.
