TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Marcille “Cille” (Thompson) Harrison, 76, of Tuscumbia and Florence, passed away on December 6, 2022, at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Florence, after seeing both her grandchildren, meeting her second grandson for the first time, and with her daughter, Ginger, and sister, Doris Lynn by her side.
She was born May 30, 1946 in Sheffield, AL at Helen Keller Hospital, and graduated from Deshler High School (Class of 1965). She and J.B. moved to Sharonville, OH and the Atlanta, GA area with Ford Motor Company, returning to the Shoals area for retirement. Marcille was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ, and, in her later years attended Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ services at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was an LPN at Colonial Manor prior to her marriage on May 28, 1971. Thereafter, she was wife to J.B. for forty-six happy years, homemaker and mother to their daughter, Ginger. She loved God, J.B., Ginger and her family beyond measure, including her two grandsons who brought her so much joy. She loved congregational singing, Shoney’s potato soup, and coffee with good friends. Her favorite color was always red.
Despite struggling with physical and bipolar illness throughout her life, Marcille persisted. She was a force of nature. Her husband J.B. would say “ain’t nothin’ else like her!” She was fun, strong, loved fiercely and “never met a stranger” in her life. She was faithful to God and her family, in later years driving to sit with J.B. in the nursing home every day.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Bell “J.B.” Harrison as well as her parents, Daniel Edward Thompson and Georgia “Georgie” (Gibson) Thompson. Survivors include her daughter, Ginger Lee Harrison Walter (James) and grandsons, Declan Jameson Walter and Ethan Zachary Walter of Arlington, VA; sister, Doris (Ricky) Woods and her sons, Andrew Woods and Benjamin Woods; Glenn (Cathy) Thompson and his daughter, Alison (Jared) and son Josh. She is also leaving behind “the cousins” as well as countless friends and family members.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home & Memorial Park (3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, AL 35633) on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 p.m. The funeral service officiated by Charlie Meek will begin at 12:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Woods, Benjamin Woods, Harold Hall, Conner Hall, Duane Keener and Josh Thompson. Glenn and Cathy Thompson, Pat and Woody Lindsey, Ricky Woods, Margaret and Junior Hall, Herby and Ann Harrison, Pat and Billy Carpenter, and Doris and Bill DeVaney will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to autoimmune issues among immediate family members, masks are strongly recommended and deeply appreciated when entering the building. Masks will be on hand for anyone who needs one.
The family wishes to thank Shoals Hospice and especially Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they gave to Marcille and J.B. Harrison. The CNAs, nurses, and staff have become friends and extended family over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148-0552 or to Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (805 Flagg Circle Florence, AL 35630). Stories of “Gammaw” and “Grandpa J.B.” will be received at the service and will be cherished by Marcille’s grandchildren.
Commented