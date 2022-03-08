LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Marcus A. Smith, 95, died March 6, 2022. Vistiation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Ne was a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church.

