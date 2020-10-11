TUSCALOOSA — Marcus D. Goode Jr., 23, died October 7, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday in New Life Cemetery, Town Creek. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

