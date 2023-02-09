SHEFFIELD — Marcus Dewayne Pride, 42, died February 4, 2023. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with interment in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

