FLORENCE — Maretha Ann Seale, 82, Florence, passed away February 15, 2022. She was born in Center Star, Alabama on July 7, 1939 to loving parents George Washington and Margaret Dean Foulks. Maretha grew up on a farm and developed a strong work ethic. She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at age ten and was baptized in Second Creek in Lauderdale County becoming a member of the Center Star Church of Christ. Maretha lived a faithful life knowing to whom she belonged.
In 1956, she graduated from Lauderdale County High School and moved to Florence, Alabama to attend Larimore Business College. She began working full time at the Shoals Theater in the box office and advanced to the business office working for the Rosenbaum family until the birth of her first child.
Maretha met the love of her life, Thomas Harvey Seale, and they were married on August 16, 1958. Maretha found her purpose in life as she raised her three children. Her life was centered around taking care of her family and home. She was a wonderful wife and mother and her home was welcoming to all. She prepared delicious meals for every holiday, birthday, and any occasion for the extended family and friends to visit as she spent her life wanting to serve others. She taught her children to take turns blessing all daily family meals and she ended each day at the bedsides of her children listening to their individual nightly prayers.
Maretha was blessed with four grandchildren who became the joy of her life. There is a sign hanging in her kitchen that says “What happens at Grandmother’s house, stays at Grandmother’s house”. She absolutely loved and cherished every moment she shared with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Maretha was preceded in death by her husband in October 2010 following his battle with Alzheimers disease. She lovingly provided excellent care for him during his lengthy illness. She was also preceded in death by her first born child and only son, Thomas Harvey Seale, Jr., in August 2019 and her nephew, David Foulks, who she loved very much.
Maretha is survived by daughters, Sharon Renee Seale Fincher, husband Ken, and Karen Ann Seale James, husband Dan. She is survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Collin James, Carly Anne James, Leslie Anna Seale, and Lisa Renee Seale. She is also survived by her younger brother, Jim Foulks.
A private service will honor a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
