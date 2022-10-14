TUSCUMBIA

Margaret Anglin, 78, died October 11, 2022. Visitation will be held today from 12 until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Antioch Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral home is directing.

