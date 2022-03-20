FLORENCE — Margaret Ann Collier, 66, died March 18, 2022. Graveside service will be Tuesday a 2 p.m. in Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery with Greenview Funeral Home directing. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.