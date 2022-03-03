WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Margaret Ann York Skelton Cortellesi, 81, died February 28, 2022. Vistiation will be today from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Frank William Cortelessi.

