TUSCUMBIA — Margaret Ann Isbell, 67, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Visitation was Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The service will be today, October 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Colbert memorial Chapel. Brother Bobby Vandiver will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She fought breast cancer for 22 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Oliver and Leonard Oliver; brother, Bobby Oliver; nephew, Jonathan Isbell; and niece, KayLynn Oliver.
She is survived by her husband, JR Isbell, Jr.; son, Anthony Isbell; daughter, Kimberly Isbell (Justin Lindblom); sisters, Shirley Butler (Roy), Patricia Wear (Gary), Sarah Jo Crunk (Cecil), Beverly Oliver, Rhonda Cook (Jim), Penny Townsend (John) and Wilda Campton; brothers, Jerry Oliver (Brenda), Mickey Oliver, Barney Oliver (Gloria) and Phillip Oliver (Kim); grandchildren, London, Jacob and Allison “Allie Bug”; sister-in-law, Jeanette Oliver; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Isbell, Justin Lindblom, Jerry Oliver, Jr., Tyler Stutts, John Robert Townsend, Troy Oliver, Shane Rice and Phillip Oliver. Honorary Pallbearer will be Chad Crunk and Randall Wear.
A special thanks to Huntsville Hospital Dr’s and staff, and also North Alabama Cancer Center.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented