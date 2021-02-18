FLORENCE
Margaret Ann Schultz, 78 of Florence, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Facility after an extended illness.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home; funeral service will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Billy George officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Schultz was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Schultz; parents, Joe J. and Mamie Johnson; sisters, Janice and Mildred; brothers, Ronald, Charles and Bobby. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Austin; daughter, Regina White (Ronald); stepdaughter, Andrea Cypert (Jody); brother, Randy Johnson (Mary Ann); grandchildren, Selina Ezekiel (Rodney), Sabrina Price (Jason), Bradley Austin; stepgranddaughter, Charity Donaldson (Corey); and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Dylan, Brooklyn, Brayden Price, and Austin Ezekiel.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Ezekiel, Jason Price, Jody Cypert, Corey Donaldson, Bradley Austin, and Harold White. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Ezekiel, Dylan Price, and Brayden Price.
