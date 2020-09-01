KILLEN — Margaret Ann Tidwell Crittenden, age 76, of Killen, AL passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 30, 2020. She was born September 21, 1943 to the late Richard “Mutt” Tidwell and the late Elois Tidwell. She was a graduate of Coffee High School and she retired from working at TVA in 1998.
We imagine the first thing she did was run into the arms of her Loving Savior. Ann was an amazingly loving, selfless, and beautiful soul. This white paper and black ink could never do justice and sum up what a gift she was. If you knew her, you loved her and you knew you were loved. She put others before herself her entire life. Her greatest joy was her children and being Mamaw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Almon Tidwell and Evelyn Elois Tidwell; brothers, Jerry Tidwell, Russell Tidwell and Sammy Tidwell; granddaughters, Julie Nicole Crittenden and Jessica Faye Crittenden; and father of her children, Gordon Doyle Crittenden, Sr.
Ann is survived by her brothers, Shannon Tidwell and Keith Tidwell; sons, Gordon Doyle Crittenden, Jr. (Andie) and Greg Crittenden (Alesha); daughter, Mary Ann Miles (Josh); granddaughters, Amanda Dodd (Brian) and Courtney Crittenden, (Josh Avirett), Scout Miles and Jovie Miles; grandsons, Noah Miles and Owen Miles; great-grandsons, Eli Dodd and Max Avirett, and great-granddaughter, Olivia Avirett.
Visitation will be today from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 2, 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Cox Cemetery.
