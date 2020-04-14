FLORENCE — Margaret Ann Varner, 70, of Florence, AL passed away on April 9, 2020.
Due to government restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial in Florence. Officiating will be Johnny Smith. There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date after the ban has been lifted. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
Margaret was born in Florence, AL. She was a loving and devoted mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Her life revolved around her children. She would do anything at any time for them. She loved her family and friends very much. In her younger years she had a passion for modeling and flowers, she modeled for several clothing stores in the Florence area. She worked for several clothing stores and Lowes Garden Center.
Preceding her in death was her father and mother, Vernon and Doreen Phillips, and her four month old sister, Brenda Phillips.
Ms. Margaret is survived by her children, Tammy Brackin, Patrick Smith and Michael Varner (Linda); sister, Linda Wiley (Jimmie) and brothers, Vernon Phillips Jr. and Terry Steven Phillips (Sheila). Margaret has five grandchildren, Seth Brackin, Brooklyn, Ashlyn Smith, Tymothy Johnson, Madison and Ryker Varner, and her great-grandchild, Oliver Brackin, and her beloved cat, Max.
A special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice RN Sherry and RN Bobbi.
In the lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
