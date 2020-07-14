PHIL CAMPBELL — Margaret Ann Steele Wood, 74, of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away July 11, 2020, at her residence. Born in Franklin County, AL, she was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.
She is survived by her children, Scotty and wife Joann, and Randy Wood; sister, Barbara Hasheider; brothers, Thurston and Ray Donald Steele; grandchildren, Andrew, Kyle, and Ally Wood, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Norman and Pauline Hamilton Steele and brothers, Billy, Franklin Delano, Jimmy, and Harry Steele.
There are no services planned at this time.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
