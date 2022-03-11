LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Margaret Ayers Johnson, 73, died March 8, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood, TN. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Johnson Family Cemetery. She was the wife of the late James Robert Johnson.

