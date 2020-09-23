MISHAWAKA, INDIANA — Margaret Elizabeth Bruce Crisler, 94, died Saturday, September 19, at the Center for Hospice Care’s Ernestine M. Raclin House in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Margaret was born in Florence on November 2, 1925, to the late Samuel L. Bruce and Mary A. Bruce. She was a graduate of the Coffee High School class of 1942. On August 30, 1952, in Florence, she married Nicholas R. Crisler, who passed away in 2003.
She was a talented artist and needlewoman, and an avid reader until she lost her vision to macular degeneration. She moved to Mishawaka in 2003, after her husband’s death, and had resided at The Waterford at Edison Lakes for the past 17 years. There she enjoyed having lunch with friends and following politics on MSNBC.
In addition to Nicholas, her husband of more than 50 years, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel A. Bruce and Noel J. Bruce.
She is survived by two children, Carol C. Bradley, South Bend, IN, and Michael B. (Ruth) Crisler, Chicago, IL; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Kristen) Ash-Crisler, Elizabeth (Tim) O’Connor, Catherine (Isaac) Day, June Crisler and Conrad Crisler; and four great-grandchildren, Ian N. O’Connor, Max Day, Margaret Elizabeth “Margot” Day, and Magnolia Lee “Maggie” Ash-Crisler. She is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Wood; niece, Cindy Wood; and special friend, Jo Wood, all of Florence.
Cremation has taken place; her ashes will be interred in Greenview Cemetery, Florence, next to her husband.
Margaret voted in a presidential election for the first time in 1948, for Harry Truman. Constitutional amendments (the Fifteenth, Nineteenth and Twenty-sixth) establish that voting rights of U.S. citizens cannot be denied on the basis of race, color, previous condition of servitude, sex, or age (for those over 18). In honor of those who fought for your right to vote, register and exercise your franchise (whether in person or by mail) on Tuesday, November 3.
“Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” Susan B. Anthony
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice’s Foundation for Hospice, foundationforhospice.org, 800-413-9083, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, or a charity of your choice.
