RED BAY — Margaret Alvina Bryant, 84, died March 10, 2022. Services will be today, at 3:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay with burial to follow in Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS.

Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.