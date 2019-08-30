TUSCUMBIA — Margaret Holland “Beanie” Burden, 91, of Tuscumbia, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Her visitation will be Saturday, August 31st, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hampton Heights Baptist Church. Her service will immediately follow in the church at 1 p.m. with Brother Jeremy Sanderson officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Burden was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Burden; parents, Charles W. and Lula Holland; stepson, James Burden, Jr; and great-granddaughter, Hollyn Long.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Thomas (Steve); grandson, Stephen Wright (Angie) and their children, Stephen Jr. and Keely; granddaughter, Leslie Wright Hopper (Mark) and their children, Jessica and Seth Hopper and Bryan Feemster (Elisha) and their children, Maddi Feemster and Eli Repass; granddaughter, Staci Madak (Ross) and their son, John Owen; granddaughter, Tonya Henson (Todd); grandson, Gabriel Burden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ross Madak, Bryan Feemster, Seth Hopper, Archie Brown III, Andy Brown, Irvin Brown and Dwight Jones.
